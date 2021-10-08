Turkish Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice two ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race the Istanbul Park.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.804
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.166
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.410
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.569
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.635
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.721
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.856
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.868
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.952
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.992
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.078
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.099
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.216
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.256
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.339
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.425
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.503
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.554
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.676
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +1.894
