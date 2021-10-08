Turkish Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice two ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race the Istanbul Park.

Results (Classification):

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.804 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.166 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.410 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.569 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.635 Lando Norris McLaren +0.721 Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.856 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.868 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.952 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.992 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.078 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.099 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.216 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.256 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.339 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.425 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.503 George Russell Williams Racing +1.554 Mick Schumacher Haas +1.676 Nikita Mazepin Haas +1.894

