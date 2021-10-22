US Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice two ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race the Circuit of the Americas.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing – 1:34.946
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.257
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.364
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.414
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.511
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.615
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.626
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.878
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.973
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.192
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.212
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.296
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.430
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.612
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.772
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.037
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.095
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.308
- George Russell Williams Racing +2.544
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.080
