British Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice (FP2) session at the Silverstone circuit, UK.
Click here to read our complete report from Second Practice (FP2) – 2020 British Grand Prix.
Results (Classification):
- Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:27.274
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.090
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.157
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.296
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.307
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.546
- Nico Hulkenburg Racing Point +0.636
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.723
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.838
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +0.885
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.895
- Esteban Ocon Renault +0.945
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.982
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.116
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.152
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1.290
- George Russell Williams +1.497
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.586
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.624
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.684
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!