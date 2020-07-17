Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice (FP2) session at the Hungaroring in Budapest.
Click here to read our complete report from Second Practice (FP2) – 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Results (Classification):
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:40.464
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.272
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.320
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.916
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +2.006
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +2.124
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +2.356
- Romain Grosjean Haas +2.871
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +3.007
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3.261
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +3.947
- Lando Norris McLaren +5.536
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +6.958
- Esteban Ocon Renault No time
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault No time
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes No time
- Nicholas Latifi Williams No time
- George Russell Williams No time
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing No time
- Kevin Magnussen Haas No time
Click here to read our complete report from Second Practice (FP2) – 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!