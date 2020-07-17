Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice (FP2) session at the Hungaroring in Budapest.



Click here to read our complete report from Second Practice (FP2) – 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Results (Classification):

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:40.464 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.272 Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.320 Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.916 Sergio Perez Racing Point +2.006 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +2.124 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +2.356 Romain Grosjean Haas +2.871 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +3.007 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3.261 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +3.947 Lando Norris McLaren +5.536 Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +6.958 Esteban Ocon Renault No time Daniel Ricciardo Renault No time Lewis Hamilton Mercedes No time Nicholas Latifi Williams No time George Russell Williams No time Alex Albon Red Bull Racing No time Kevin Magnussen Haas No time

