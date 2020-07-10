Styrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice (FP2) session at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Click here to read our complete report from Second Practice (FP2) – 2020 Styrian Grand Prix.

Results (Classification):

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:03.660 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.043 Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.217 Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.581 Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.673 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.688 Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.777 Lando Norris McLaren +0.881 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.046 Esteban Ocon Renault +1.086 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.097 Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.390 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.492 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.705 George Russell Williams +1.928 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.953 Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.995 Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.130 Romain Grosjean Haas +2.436 Daniel Ricciardo Renault No time

Click here to read our complete report from Second Practice (FP2) – 2020 Austrian Grand Prix.