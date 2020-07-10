Styrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice (FP2) session at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:03.660
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.043
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.217
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.581
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.673
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.688
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.777
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.881
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.046
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.086
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.097
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.390
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.492
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.705
- George Russell Williams +1.928
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.953
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.995
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.130
- Romain Grosjean Haas +2.436
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault No time
