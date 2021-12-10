Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from practice two ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship decider at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Results (Classification):

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.691 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.343 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.392 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.641 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.709 Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.804 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.841 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.866 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.153 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.249 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.268 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.417 Lando Norris McLaren +1.462 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.504 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.694 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.749 George Russell Williams Racing +1.858 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.996 Mick Schumacher Haas +2.093 Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.645

