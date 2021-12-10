Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from practice two ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship decider at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.691
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.343
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.392
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.641
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.709
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.804
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.841
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.866
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.153
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.249
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.268
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.417
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.462
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.504
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.694
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.749
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.858
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.996
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.093
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.645
