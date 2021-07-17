British Grand Prix – Here are the free practice two results ahead of the inaugural Sprint Qualifying for the 2021 F1 World Championship race at Silverstone.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 1:29.902
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.375
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.605
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.805
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.898
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.128
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.132
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.229
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +1.278
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.286
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.335
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.361
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.387
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.426
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.435
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.502
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.691
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.139
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.572
- Mick Schumacher Haas +4.115
