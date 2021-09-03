Dutch Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice two ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at Zandvoort.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari – 1:10.902
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.154
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.172
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.230
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.362
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.378
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.560
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.586
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.776
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.811
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.009
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.044
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.194
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.234
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.255
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.304
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.705
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.708
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +1.933
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.953
