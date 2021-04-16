Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice session at the Imola circuit in Italy.

Results (Classification):

Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:15.551 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.010s Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.078s Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.283s Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.820s Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.860s Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +0.868s Lando Norris McLaren +0.934s Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.962s Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.186s Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.266s Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.272s Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.284s Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.448s Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.541s George Russell Williams +1.628s Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.722s Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.730s Mick Schumacher Haas +1.799s Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.306s