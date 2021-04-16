Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice session at the Imola circuit in Italy.
Results (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:15.551
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.010s
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.078s
- Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.283s
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.820s
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.860s
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.934s
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.962s
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.186s
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.266s
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.272s
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.284s
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.448s
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.541s
- George Russell Williams +1.628s
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.722s
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.730s
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.799s
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.306s