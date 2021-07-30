Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice ahead this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Hungaroring.
Results (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes – 1:17.012
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.027
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.298
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.747
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.812
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.101
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.157
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.216
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.301
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.308
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.358
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.429
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.725
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.265
- George Russell Williams Racing +2.280
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.467
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.659
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.805
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +3.174
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +4.869
