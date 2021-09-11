Italian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from from practice two ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship event at Monza.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.426
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.222
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.416
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.671
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.017
- Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +1.034
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.256
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.293
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.408
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.419
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.524
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.528
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.559
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.837
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.176
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.483
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.517
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.689
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.766
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +2.878
