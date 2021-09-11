Italian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from from practice two ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship event at Monza.

Results (Classification):

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.426 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.222 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.416 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.671 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.017 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +1.034 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.256 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.293 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.408 Lando Norris McLaren +1.419 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.524 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.528 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.559 George Russell Williams Racing +1.837 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.176 Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.483 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.517 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.689 Mick Schumacher Haas +2.766 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +2.878

Click here to read the session report