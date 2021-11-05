Mexican Grand Prix – Here are the results from the second practice for this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:17.301
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.424
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.509
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.570
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.017
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.128
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.304
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.343
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.380
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.431
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.540
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.678
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.926
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.130
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.220
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.319
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.429
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +3.519
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +4.280
- George Russell Williams Racing NC
Click here to read the second practice report.