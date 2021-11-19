Qatar Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from second practice for this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Losail International Circuit.

Results (Classification):

Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:23.148 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.209 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.350 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.422 Lando Norris McLaren +0.484 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.557 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.587 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.639 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.872 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.885 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.893 Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.908 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.947 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.987 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.483 George Russell Williams Racing +1.806 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.924 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.061 Mick Schumacher Haas +2.427

