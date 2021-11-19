Qatar Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from second practice for this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Losail International Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:23.148
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.209
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.350
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.422
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.484
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.557
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.587
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.639
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.872
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.885
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.893
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.908
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.947
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.987
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.483
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.806
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.924
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.061
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.427
