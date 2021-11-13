Sao Paulo Grand Prix – Here are the results from FP2 ahead of today’s Sprint Qualifying for this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at Interlagos.
Results (Classification):
- Fernando Alonso Alpine -1:11.238
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.864
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +1.117
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.169
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.503
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.665
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.759
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.840
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.861
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.117
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.188
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.210
- Lando Norris McLaren +2.343
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +2.370
- George Russell Williams Racing +2.377
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.488
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.509
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.787
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.828
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.671
