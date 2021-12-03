Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice two ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race in Jeddah.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes – 1:29.018
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.061
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.081
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.195
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.423
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.537
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.571
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.579
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.750
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.754
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.950
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.986
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.092
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.258
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.424
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.484
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.488
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.634
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.021
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.611
