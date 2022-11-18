Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from second practice for the 2022 F1 World Championship finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:25.146
- George Russell Mercedes +0.341
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.453
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.615
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.706
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.786
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.892
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.897
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.978
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.154
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.231
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.249
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.333
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.401
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.534
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.604
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.693
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.769
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.890
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.116