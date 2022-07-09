Austrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from FP2 ahead of the Sprint for the 2022 F1 World Championship race at the Red Bull Ring.
Results (Classification):
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari -1:08.610
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.050
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.168
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.222
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.238
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.569
- George Russell Mercedes +0.630
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.641
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.740
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.909
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.915
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.969
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.992
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.055
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.090
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.130
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.242
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.350
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.395
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.651