Bahrain Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice two ahead of this weekend’s opening round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:31.936
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.087
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.584
- George Russell Mercedes +0.593
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.941
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.015
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.022
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.149
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.208
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.247
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.344
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.424
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.685
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.853
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.017
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.022
- Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin +2.125
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.230
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.550
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +2.799
