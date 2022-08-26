Belgian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Spa-Francorchamps.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:45.507
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.862
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.082
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.128
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.142
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.386
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.468
- George Russell Mercedes +1.535
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.748
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.839
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +2.013
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.110
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.151
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +2.275
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.360
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.437
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.701
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +2.912
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +3.105
- Mick Schumacher Haas +4.434
