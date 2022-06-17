Canadian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from FP2 ahead of this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:14.127
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.081
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.225
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.315
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.416
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.752
- George Russell Mercedes +0.844
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.860
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.906
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.992
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.040
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.269
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.294
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.372
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.389
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.399
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.440
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +2.044
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.382
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo NC
Click here to read the session report.