Dutch Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Zandvoort.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:12.345
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.004
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.072
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.103
- George Russell Mercedes +0.310
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.401
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.503
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.697
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.960
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.017
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.074
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.148
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.259
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.266
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.279
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.321
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.492
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.822
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.937
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.452
