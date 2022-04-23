Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from FP2 ahead of the Sprint to set the grid for the 2022 F1 World Championship race in Imola.
Results (Classification):
- George Russell Mercedes -1:19.457
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.081
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.283
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.535
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.717
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.801
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.914
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.924
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.982
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.041
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.134
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.283
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.520
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.692
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.698
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.722
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.806
- Lando Norris McLaren +4.364
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren NC
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo NC