French Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race from Paul Ricard.
Results (Classification):
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari -1:32.527
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.101
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.550
- George Russell Mercedes +0.764
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.990
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.080
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.379
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.401
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.457
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.533
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.732
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.737
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.893
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.013
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.068
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +2.126
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.127
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.133
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.668
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.885