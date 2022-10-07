Japanese Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Suzuka.
Results (Classification):
- George Russell Mercedes -1:41.935
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.235
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.851
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.899
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.252
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.269
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.598
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.798
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.949
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.590
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +2.774
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +3.027
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +3.104
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +3.322
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +3.326
- Lando Norris McLaren +3.950
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +4.095
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +4.841
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +5.174
- Mick Schumacher Haas NC
