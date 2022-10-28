Mexican Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Results (Classification):
- George Russell Mercedes -1:19.970
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.828
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.207
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.539
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.609
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.618
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.648
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.723
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +2.023
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +2.134
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +2.367
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.401
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +2.477
- Lando Norris McLaren +2.768
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.793
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.870
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.909
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +3.346
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +3.350
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +3.399
