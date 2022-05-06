Miami Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice ahead of this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race from Miami.
Results (Classification):
- George Russell Mercedes -1:29.938
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.106
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.212
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.241
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.434
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.597
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.609
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.922
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.923
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.983
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.026
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.270
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.322
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.455
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.649
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.693
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.772
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.975
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing NC
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo NC
