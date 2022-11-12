Sao Paulo Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from second practice ahead of this afternoon’s Sprint for the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Interlagos.
Results (Classification):
- Esteban Ocon Alpine -1:14.604
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.184
- George Russell Mercedes +0.312
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.445
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.494
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.533
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.032
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.080
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.211
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.247
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.252
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.261
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.264
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.390
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.443
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.577
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.659
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.796
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.864
- Logan Sergeant Williams Racing +1.876
Ocon fastest in final practice before the Sprint