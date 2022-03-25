Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the free practice two ahead of this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race from Jeddah.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:30.074
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.140
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.246
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.286
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.439
- George Russell Mercedes +0.590
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.661
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.686
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.758
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.812
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.870
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.889
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.095
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.298
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.453
- Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin +1.541
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.541
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.740
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.792
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.270
