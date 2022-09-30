Singapore Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari -1:42.587
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.208
- George Russell Mercedes +0.324
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.339
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.595
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.825
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.844
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.933
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.319
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.395
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.426
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.662
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.835
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.882
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1.937
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +2.557
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.624
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.860
- Mick Schumacher Haas +3.036
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +3.966