Spanish Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from FP2 ahead of this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:19.670
- George Russell Mercedes +0.117
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.204
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.320
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.336
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.533
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.962
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.033
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.075
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.087
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.247
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.343
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.579
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.615
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.715
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +2.158
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.196
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +2.649
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +3.527
- Lando Norris McLaren +3.718
