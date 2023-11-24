Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice session ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship in Abu Dhabi.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:24.809
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.043
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.173
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.215
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.303
- George Russell Mercedes +0.313
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.414
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.506
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.512
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.552
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.588
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +0.658
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.683
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.757
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.860
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.272
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.604
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.850
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.898
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.338