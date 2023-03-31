Australian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second free practice ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race in Melbourne.
Results (Classification):
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin -1:18.887
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.445
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.615
- George Russell Mercedes +0.785
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.808
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.838
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.196
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.289
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.307
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.319
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.333
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1;425
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.436
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.493
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.583
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.692
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.713
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +2.295
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.379
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing NC
Alonso fastest in FP2 before the rain came down