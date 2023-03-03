Bahrain Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second free practice ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship opener in Bahrain.
Results (Classification):
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin – 1:30.907
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.169
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.171
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.460
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.469
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.543
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.568
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.636
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.663
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.679
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.701
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.886
- George Russell Mercedes +0.975
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.049
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.117
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.203
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.533
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.618
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.698
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.842
Alonso quickest ahead of the Red Bulls in second practice