British Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice session ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at Silverstone.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:28.078
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.022
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.218
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.264
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +0.688
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.788
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.802
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.811
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.848
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.056
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.147
- George Russell Mercedes +1.160
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.164
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.182
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.205
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.300
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.361
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.405
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.493
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari No time