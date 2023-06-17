Canadian Grand Prix – Here are the results from the extended and disrupted second practice session ahead of the 2023 F1 World Championship race in Montreal.
Second practice was extended by half an hour (although most of that time was then lost due to two red flags and a downpour towards the end) after a CCTV issue saw the opening practice fail to restart following an early red flag for a car stopped on track.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes -1:13.718
- George Russell Mercedes +0.027
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.126
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.326
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.376
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.424
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.502
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.532
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.701
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.759
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.815
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.826
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.899
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.093
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.223
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.284
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.285
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.374
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.708
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.651