Canadian Grand Prix – Here are the results from the extended and disrupted second practice session ahead of the 2023 F1 World Championship race in Montreal.

Second practice was extended by half an hour (although most of that time was then lost due to two red flags and a downpour towards the end) after a CCTV issue saw the opening practice fail to restart following an early red flag for a car stopped on track.

Results (Classification):

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes -1:13.718 George Russell Mercedes +0.027 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.126 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.326 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.376 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.424 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.502 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.532 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.701 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.759 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.815 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.826 Lando Norris McLaren +0.899 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.093 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.223 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.284 Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.285 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.374 Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.708 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.651