Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice session ahead of the 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Hungaroring.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:17.686
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.015
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.232
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.248
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.359
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.372
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.399
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.419
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.422
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.496
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.593
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.633
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.691
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +0.699
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.818
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.060
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.150
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.292
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.431
- George Russell Mercedes +1.489
Leclerc fastest ahead of Norris in Hungarian FP2