Italian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from practice two for this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.
Results (Classification):
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari -1:21.355
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.019
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.185
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.190
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.276
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.361
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.624
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.716
- George Russell Mercedes +0.821
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.936
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.219
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.240
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.296
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.341
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.361
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.400
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.428
- Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +1.812
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.991
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin No time
Click here to read the session report.