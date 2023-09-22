Japanese Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice session ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at Suzuka.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:30.688
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.320
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.464
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.549
- George Russell Mercedes +0.640
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.804
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.867
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.974
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.022
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.051
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.083
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.106
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.109
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.141
- Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +1.453
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.477
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.481
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.490
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.491
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.632
Click here to read the practice report.