Las Vegas Grand Prix – Here are the results from the extended second session ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race around Las Vegas.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:35.265
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.517
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.528
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.820
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.864
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.918
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.224
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.231
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.398
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.423
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.599
- George Russell Mercedes +1.625
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.652
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.722
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.869
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.976
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.147
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.391
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +2.415
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +2.875
