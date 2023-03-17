Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second free practice ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race in Jeddah.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:29.603
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.208
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.299
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.436
- George Russell Mercedes +0.467
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.497
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.507
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.578
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.738
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.989
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.996
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.118
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.173
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.207
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.217
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.234
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.318
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.356
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.361
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.449
Verstappen ahead of Alonso in Saudi Arabian FP2