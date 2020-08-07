70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice (FP2) session at the Silverstone circuit, UK.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.606
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.176
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.815
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.831
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.895
- Nico Hulkenburg Racing Point +1.140
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.206
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.261
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.312
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.322
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.354
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.396
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.522
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.592
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1.688
- George Russell Williams +1.714
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.929
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.976
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.077
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.349
