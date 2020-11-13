Turkish Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice session at the Istanbul Park circuit in Turkey.
Click here for our complete report from FP2 – 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:28.330
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.401
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.575
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.850
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.033
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.359
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.614
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.692
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.967
- Lando Norris McLaren +2.577
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +2.774
- Esteban Ocon Renault +3.050
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +3.163
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +3.168
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +3.330
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +3.602
- George Russell Williams +3.972
- Romain Grosjean Haas +4.240
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +4.477
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +5.158