Tuscan Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice (FP2) session at Mugello in Tuscany, Italy.
Click here to read our complete report from Second Practice (FP2) – Tuscan Grand Prix.
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:16.989
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.207
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.246
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.982
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.050
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.126
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +1.209
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.255
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.396
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.411
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.473
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.509
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.662
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.669
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.747
- George Russell Williams +1.854
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.955
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.994
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.124
- Romain Grosjean Haas +2.268