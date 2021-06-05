Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly has set the fastest time in final practice ahead of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Frenchman topped the red flagged session and set a time of 1:42.251 which was 0.3s faster than Sergio Perez’s best in the Red Bull. Championship contender Lewis Hamilton was in third place in the Mercedes, another tenth down the road.

Early dusty conditions limited running in the first ten minutes, but as the track cleared and the temperatures rose, but qualifying preparation went underway.

The session saw a number of incidents with many drivers locking up at Turn 15; the biggest victim was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, who was fastest on Friday morning, caused the sessions’ red flag after he carried too much speed into Turn 15 and went into the wall. The team will have some work to do to get him ready for qualifying later in the afternoon.

Championship rivals Mercedes had another tricky session with the team languishing down in the lower half of the times for much of the session. Teammate Valtteri Bottas didn’t fare any better than Hamilton and finished down in 13th, 1.4s back from the benchmark.

Ferrari continued their good form throughout the weekend with Charles Leclerc in fourth, half a second off the benchmark. Teammate Carlos Sainz was in fifth a further two tenths back.

McLaren look to be in the mix with Lando Norris up in sixth and teammate Daniel Ricciardo in tenth. The Australian will be looking to improve on a disappointing showing in Monaco last time out.

Alpine had a strong session with two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso in seventh with teammate Esteban Ocon in ninth, a full second off Gasly’s time.

Yuki Tsunoda finished in eight place in the sister Alpha Tauri, just under a second off his teammate’s time.

