Turkish Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice three ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race the Istanbul Park.

Results (Classification):

Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:30.447 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.164 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.237 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.815 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.096 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.098 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.125 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.534 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +1.549 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.642 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.650 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.664 Mick Schumacher Haas +1.781 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.823 Lando Norris McLaren +1.867 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.901 Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.978 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +3.189 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +5.236 George Russell Williams Racing NO TIME

