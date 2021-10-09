Turkish Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice three ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race the Istanbul Park.
Results (Classification):
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:30.447
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.164
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.237
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.815
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.096
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.098
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.125
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.534
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +1.549
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.642
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.650
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.664
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.781
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.823
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.867
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.901
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.978
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +3.189
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +5.236
- George Russell Williams Racing NO TIME
Click here to view the Free Practice Three report