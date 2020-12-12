Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice session from the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Click here for our complete report from FP3 – 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Results (Classification):

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:36.734 Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.501 Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.626 Esteban Ocon Renault +0.648 Lando Norris McLaren +0.743 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.761 Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.779 Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.817 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.834 Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.976 Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.015 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.019 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.120 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.477 George Russell Williams +1.635 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.649 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.018 Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.206 Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.514 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas +2.908

Join the new FormulaSpy F1 Discord!