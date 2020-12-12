Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice session from the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:36.734
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.501
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.626
- Esteban Ocon Renault +0.648
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.743
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.761
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.779
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.817
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.834
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.976
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.015
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.019
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.120
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.477
- George Russell Williams +1.635
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.649
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.018
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.206
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.514
- Pietro Fittipaldi Haas +2.908