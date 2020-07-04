Austrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice (FP3) session at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Click here to read our complete report from Third Practice (FP3) – 2020 Austrian Grand Prix.

Results (Classification):

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.130 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.147 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.283 Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.475 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.573 Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.595 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.721 Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.788 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.819 Lando Norris McLaren +0.820 Esteban Ocon Renault +0.907 Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.958 Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.047 Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.160 Romain Grosjean Haas +1.233 George Russell Williams +1.435 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.518 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.524 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.643 Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.919

