Austrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice (FP3) session at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.130
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.147
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.283
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.475
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.573
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.595
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.721
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.788
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.819
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.820
- Esteban Ocon Renault +0.907
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.958
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.047
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.160
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1.233
- George Russell Williams +1.435
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.518
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.524
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.643
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.919
