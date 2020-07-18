Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice (FP3) session at the Hungaroring in Budapest.
Results (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:15.437
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.042
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.161
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.344
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.596
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.647
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.756
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.914
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.016
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.071
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.108
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.145
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.269
- George Russell Williams +1.410
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1.429
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.649
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.855
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.059
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.090
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.213
