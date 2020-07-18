Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice (FP3) session at the Hungaroring in Budapest.



Results (Classification):

Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:15.437 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.042 Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.161 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.344 Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.596 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.647 Lando Norris McLaren +0.756 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.914 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.016 Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.071 Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.108 Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.145 Esteban Ocon Renault +1.269 George Russell Williams +1.410 Romain Grosjean Haas +1.429 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.649 Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.855 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.059 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.090 Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.213

