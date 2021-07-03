Austrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice session of the 2021 F1 World Championship race from the Red Bull Ring.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:04.591
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.538
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.686
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.689
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.754
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.756
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.843
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.893
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.898
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.951
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.955
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.970
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.083
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.103
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.109
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.134
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.156
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.487
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.514
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +1.698
Click here to view the report from Free Practice Three