Austrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the third practice session of the 2021 F1 World Championship race from the Red Bull Ring.

Results (Classification):

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:04.591 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.538 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.686 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.689 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.754 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.756 Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.843 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.893 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.898 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.951 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.955 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.970 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.083 George Russell Williams Racing +1.103 Lando Norris McLaren +1.109 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.134 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.156 Mick Schumacher Haas +1.487 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.514 Nikita Mazepin Haas +1.698

