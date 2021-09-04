Dutch Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice three ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at Zandvoort.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:09.623
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.556
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.794
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.903
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.047
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.158
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.219
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.249
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.273
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.382
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.390
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.460
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.557
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.651
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.676
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +2.317
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.357
- Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +2.539
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.560
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.743
Click here to read the session report.