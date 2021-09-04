Dutch Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice three ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at Zandvoort.

Results (Classification):

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:09.623 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.556 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.794 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.903 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.047 Lando Norris McLaren +1.158 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.219 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.249 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.273 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.382 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.390 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.460 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.557 George Russell Williams Racing +1.651 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.676 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +2.317 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.357 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +2.539 Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.560 Mick Schumacher Haas +2.743

